About 2,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza since Monday — newspaper

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. At least 2,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip since Monday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the paper, about 220 rockets were fired from Gaza during the night and in the early hours on Friday. Thirty rockets are said to have fallen in Gaza, dozens were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. However, several rockets hit populated areas and left a 50-year-old Israeli citizen wounded.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers. Israeli media outlets reported on Thursday that at least seven Israelis had been killed in rocket attacks. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli strikes killed 119 Palestinians and left about 600 wounded.