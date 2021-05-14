Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill 119 Palestinians — TV

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. At least 119 Palestinians were killed and about 600 suffered wounds in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Friday, citing Gaza’s Health Ministry.

According to media reports, there are 27 underage children and 11 women among those killed.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers. Israeli media outlets reported on Thursday that at least seven Israelis had been killed in rocket attacks.