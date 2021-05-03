Armenian diet to vote for new Prime Minister

YEREVAN, May 3. /TASS/. The National Assembly (the diet) of Armenia will discuss elections of a new prime minister at a special meeting on Monday.

Parliament members will not elect the new prime minister in order to hold early parliamentary elections in the country, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said earlier.

Pashinyan resigned on April 25 for early parliamentary elections in Armenia. He will continue discharging duties of the Prime Minister until elections. The Cabinet also resigned after the Prime Minister, in accordance with the technical procedure.