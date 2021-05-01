Death toll of Kyrgyz citizens during conflict with Tajikistan rises to 34

BISHKEK, May 1. /TASS/. The number of Kyrgyz residents killed during the armed conflict on the border with Tajikistan rose to 34, the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported on Saturday.

"According to the latest data, the total number of injured is 173 people, including 34 deaths," the statement said.

According to the ministry, among the 173 victims there were 31 servicemen, 1 medical worker, and 131 civilians, the data on 10 victims is being specified.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after clashes had sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, armed skirmishes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of using mortars, machine guns and Mi-24 military helicopters. On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to a ceasefire and the pullout of troops, however, hostilities continued periodically in certain locations until May 1.