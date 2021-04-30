Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 878,000 in past day, reports WHO

GENEVA, April 30. /TASS/. More than 878,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 150.11 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 15:41 Moscow time on April 30, as many as 150,110,310 novel coronavirus cases and 3,158,792 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 878,386 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 14,572.