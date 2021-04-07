T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, April 7. /TASS/. Czech Republic residents surrendered a T-34 tank and an SU-100 self-propelled artillery, among other weapons, during the recent gun amnesty in the republic.

"When we filmed a video on gun amnesty and said with exaggeration that [we will accept even a] tank, we didn’t expect it to inspire the people [to do so]. We present some of surrendered [items]: an SD-100 artillery and a T-34-85 tank," the police said on its Facebook page.

The Facebook post is accompanied by the World War II-era Soviet battle machines.

The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956. A total of 770 artillery units were assembled in the republic, while the Soviet Union produced a total of 4011 machines.

The T-34-85 tank was also produced in Czechoslovakia between 1952 and 1958; a total of 3,185 tanks were produced in the republic, and some of them still serve in some African countries.