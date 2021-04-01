Lukashenko signs order on development of Belarusian coronavirus vaccine

MINSK, April 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the order on development of domestic coronavirus vaccine, the presidential press service told BelTA Thursday.

The document stipulates that the Belarusian Health Ministry and the National Academy of Sciences must hold events on development of this medicine between 2021 and 2023. In particular, the presidential order defines the contractor, the main stages and funding sources, as well as timeline for pre-clinical and clinical trials.

According to the document the Ministry and the Academy’s scientific organizations will be equipped with scientific equipment and materials, required for the development of the vaccine.

Earlier, Lukashenko ordered to develop the best coronavirus vaccine in the shortest time span.

Starting on October 1, 2020, Belarus performs vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Currently, the republic vaccinates risk group citizens; the mass vaccination will commence in April. On March 25, Belarus began producing the Sputnik V on its own production lines. According to Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich, the first vaccine batch will be produced in mid-April.