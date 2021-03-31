Russia’s embassy says more Sputnik V vaccine doses delivered to Hungary

"We hope the Russian development helps Hungary go out of quarantine restrictions caused by the difficult epidemic situation and to return to normal life," the diplomatic mission said in the tweet.

VIENNA, March 31. /TASS/. Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Hungary, the Russian embassy in Budapest wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

In November 2020, Hungary became the first member of the European Union to obtain Sputnik V samples for research. On January 22, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced at a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Hungary would receive the Russian vaccine to inoculate its citizens. The first batch of Sputnik V was delivered to the country on February 2.

On March 31 Hungary saw a record high of 302 deaths caused by COVID-19 and recorded 6,700 new single-day cases. To date, Hungary has confirmed 652,433 coronavirus cases and the death toll has topped 20,737. As of March 31, hospitals are treating 12,346 COVID-positive patients, while 1,492 of them were put on oxygen.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is in charge of Sputnik V deliveries worldwide, the vaccine has been approved for use in 58 countries with a cumulative population of over 1.5 billion people.