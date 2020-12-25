Over 100,000 requests for Sputnik V shots submitted in Argentina in 24 hours

BUENOS AIRES, December 25. /TASS/. Over 100,000 residents of the largest Argentine province of Buenos Aires have applied for inoculation against the coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V preparation over the past 24 hours, the Telam news agency reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Argentina numbering 300,000 doses. The Buenos Aires Province will receive 123,000 doses.

Requests for vaccination were submitted on a website launched on Thursday by the Buenos Aires Health Ministry. During the first phase the preference will be given to individuals aged 18-59 with chronic conditions, people over 60, as well as to healthcare workers, law enforcement officers and teachers.

According to the Health Ministry, the province will set up 313 vaccination stations which should open on December 28. According to Telam, Governor of Buenos Aires Province Axel Kicillof will be among the first ones in the region to get inoculated.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the government of Argentina signed a contract for the delivery of 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez stated that he will be the first person in his country to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine since he does not question its quality.