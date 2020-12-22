Special flight from Argentina prepares to depart for Moscow to obtain Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. A special Aerolineas Argentinas flight will depart from Argentina to Moscow on Tuesday in order to deliver to the Latin American country the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the airline’s president Pablo Ceriani reported on his Twitter page.

"Today at 19:30 (01:30 on Wednesday Moscow time - TASS) a special flight will depart from Ezeiza [airport] for Moscow to bring to our country the first Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19," he wrote. According to him, in order to transport the preparation an Airbus A330 plane will be used, the entire process will take 40 hours with 20 participants involved. The vaccine will be packaged in thermoboxes with a temperature of minus 18 Centigrade maintained.

Earlier, the official Twitter account of the Russian vaccine reported that the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the government of Argentina had signed a contract to deliver 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez stated that he will be the first in his country to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine since he does not question its quality.