Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Over 75 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU) informed on Friday.

According to the JHU, a total of 75,084,964 COVID-19 cases have been documented in the world. Meanwhile, 1,665,008 people have died and 42,464,023 have recovered. The US ranks first on COVID-19 cases (17,214,177) and 310,792 coronavirus-related deaths. India documents 9,979,447 COVID-19 cases, 144,789 deaths and 9,520,827 recoveries. Brazil comes in third with 7,110,434 COVID-19 cases, 184,827 deaths and 6,301,023 recovered patients.

Russia ranks fourth in the world on the amount of recorded COVID-19 cases. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has documented 2,791,220 cases of COVID-19, 2,228,633 patients have recovered and 49,762 have died.