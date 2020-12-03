Moldova’s President-Elect Sandu demands dissolution of parliament

CHISINAU, December 4. /TASS/. Moldova’s President-Elect Maia Sandu announced a protest rally on December 6 on Chisinau’s main square demanding the dissolution of parliament. She made the corresponding statement on Thursday during a briefing after the Moldovan parliament ruled to strip the president of control over the country’s Service of Information and Security.

"The rally will be held on the Great National Assembly Square on Sunday, December 6. <…> When the parliament turns its back on people, it should resign," Sandu said.

She informed of her plans to contest the parliament’s decision in the Constitutional Court. "We will demand the annulment of unlawful decisions approved during today’s session of parliament. <…> The Service of Information and Security is not hand luggage, it’s an agency that helps the president execute their mandate. My goal is to fight corruption," she stated.

On December 3, the Moldovan parliament has approved the bill stripping the president of control over the country’s Service of Information and Security and moving it under the jurisdiction of parliament. The bill was proposed by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which supports incumbent President Igor Dodon.

Dodon’s term of office expires on December 23. President-elect Maia Sandu, leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, was declared winner in the presidential runoff by the Central Election Commission on November 15. The results of the election and the new president’s mandate are to be approved by Moldova’s Constitutional Court.