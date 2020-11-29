First school restored by Russian rescuers in Nagorno-Karabakh prepares to open doors

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The first school restored in Nagorno-Karabakh with the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s assistance is preparing for the beginning of the school year and classes are due to start on December 1, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"On November 29, as part of the humanitarian mission in Nagorno-Karabakh the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s task force provided assistance in restoring Onik Grigoryan school for 200 pupils in the Ivanyan village in the Askeransky district. Rescuers jointly with the representatives of the city’s administration helped to rebuild windows and the heating system at the school," the press service said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, some decorating works are to be carried out at the school. "The school assembly for pupils is scheduled for December 1," it noted.

Earlier, two convoys of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered to Stepanakert more than 300 tons of construction materials as humanitarian aid. The cargo included wood and glass, which are needed there in the first place. On November 26, an additional task force of Russian rescuers arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is expanded depending on the tasks that need to be fulfilled as part of the humanitarian mission.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Putin signed a decree on November 13 on creating an inter-agency humanitarian response center for Nagorno-Karabakh.