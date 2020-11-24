China halts public transport in city on border with Russia over COVID-19

BEIJING, November 24. /TASS/. China’s authorities suspended the work of public transport in Manzhouli, a city in the Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region, on the border with Russia’s Transbaikal Region over the deteriorating epidemiological situation, local officials said on Tuesday.

"Since November 24, all routes of the public transport are temporarily suspending their work. The time of resuming the work of public transport will be announced additionally," the officials said.

On Sunday, China’s authorities imposed a lockdown in Manzhouli over two cases of pneumonia there caused by the coronavirus. Passenger and railway service with the city was temporarily suspended and a ban was imposed on meetings and mass events. Entertainment facilities, schools and kindergartens were closed. The authorities announced plans to carry out mass testing among all citizens. Manzhouli is home for nearly 172,000 people.

Manzhouli is an important logistics center on the Russian-Chinese border. A freight traffic border crossing Zabaykalsk-Manchuria is located there. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, since April 9 China’s authorities have suspended passenger service through this checkpoint. Freight traffic through it continues but is limited due to tightened anti-epidemic measures.