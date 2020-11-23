Around 4,000 coronavirus cases detected in Georgia over past day

TBILISI, 23 November. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia day increased by 3,958 over the past, the total number of cases reached 108,690, according to the government website.

On Sunday, 4,048 new cases were reported, November 21 - 3,824 new cases, and November 20 - 3,768. All three were set new highs since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,531 patients have recovered in Georgia. The total number of recovered is 89,170 (82.04% of those infected). The number of people quarantined over the past day has decreased by 22 and reached 2,137.

Over the past day, 36 patients have died in the country due to the coronavirus. The total number of deaths has reached 1,012. In total, 1,128,133 coronavirus tests were carried out in Georgia, 30.35% of residents were tested.

