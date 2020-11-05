Kosovo leader Khashim Thaci resigns

BELGRADE, November 5. /TASS/. Kosovo leader Khashim Thaci has stepped down over allegations of war crimes, this has been confirmed by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, Serbia’s RTS reported Thursday.

According to the report, Thaci announced his resignation at a press conference in Pristina, noting that the court had confirmed charges put forth against him. After his statement, Thaci surrendered to official from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo. On Thursday, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office also confirmed charges, put forth against former Kosovo parliament speaker Kadri Veseli.

This summer, the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutors’s Office announced that it suspects Thaci and Veseli of war crimes, adding that the indictment had been filed on April 24. According to the indictment, Thaci, Veseli and a number of others are suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity on 10 different charges, including murder, abduction, persecution and torture. According to the document, former militants of the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army Thaci and Veseli are responsible for murder of almost 100 people, including Kosovo Albanians, Serbs and people of other ethnic groups, including their political enemies.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office has been established for investigation of grave crimes, committed between 1998 and 2000 in Kosovo. Its establishment was motivated by the 2011 PACE report, which stated that the Kosovo liberation Army members were involved in drug trade, abductions, murders and human organ trade. In order to ensure the independence of this structure, it has been based in The Hague.