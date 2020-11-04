Both Trump and Biden confident in victory amid delayed results of US presidential election

TASS, November 4. The winner of the US presidential election in 2020 will be determined later than was anticipated - both candidates, after the closing of the last polling stations in Alaska, retain their chances for victory, and both have already announce their confidence in the results.

In 2016, at this time, the outcome of the vote was already clear, and the losing candidate from the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, had already called the winner - Donald Trump - with congratulations.

Democratic candidate Joseph Biden, according to US media estimates, holds the lead: Fox News channel estimated his electoral votes at 238 of the 270 required for victory, and incumbent President Donald Trump is estimated to have only 213.

However, the outcome of elections in such states as Alaska (3 electoral votes), Wisconsin (10 electoral votes), Georgia and Michigan (16 electoral votes each), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15) has not yet been determined. The fate of another vote has not been decided in Maine.

Trump leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania by a slight margin of roughly two-thirds of the votes. If he holds his position, he will retain the post of US President.

Both candidates announced they were winning in these contested states, as well as Georgia - traditionally sympathetic towards the Republican party.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.