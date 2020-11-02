Second round of presidential elections in Moldova to take place on November 15

CHISINAU, November 2. /TASS/. The second round of presidential elections will take place in Moldova on November 15, pitting incumbent president Igor Dodon against Maia Sandu, head of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity. After 94% of ballots were counted, Igor Dodon secured 35.7% versus Sandu’s 32.2%.

"In order to win in the second round, a candidate must secure 50% plus one vote, therefore a second round is needed to determine the winner," Dodon said.

The Central Electoral Commission will announce final results on Monday. The Commission must announce official results within five days after elections.

Both leading candidates postponed making statements until Monday morning, both campaigns told TASS.