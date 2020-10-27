Yerevan says Baku bombarded Armenian territory near Iranian border Tuesday morning

YEREVAN, October 27. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's military on Tuesday morning bombarded an Armenian garrison near the Iranian border using combat drones and artillery, Armenian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on her Facebook page.

"At about 10:00-10:15 (09:00-09:15 Moscow time) this morning the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire once again. It used drones (one of them crashed in Armenia's territory) and artillery to bombard an Armenian border guard garrison near the Iranian border," Stepanyan said. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia has registereed another violation of truce and bombardment on the state border and warns that it will have to carry out retaliatory strikes against the Azerbaijani forces."

The Armenian Defense Ministry on Monday morning said Baku had violated the ceasefire by shelling positions of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's defense units in the northeast of the engagement line. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry earlier said that Baku strictly complied with all ceasefire terms and blamed the violation of truce on Armenia.

On October 25, Azerbaijan and Armenia concluded a US-brokered ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, which took effect on October 26 at 07:00 Moscow time.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.