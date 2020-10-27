Clashes continue in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says

YEREVAN, October 27. /TASS/. Sporadic clashes continue in Nagorno-Karabakh between the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, the Armenian government’s Unified Information Center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Local clashes continue along the line of contact. The Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] Defense Army continues the combat task of maintaining control of the situation," the statement reads.

According to the information center, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces used unmanned aerial vehicles late on Monday, some of which "were downed by the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense forces." "The enemy continues to shell residential areas, including the towns of Martuni and Martakert, as well as settlements in the Askeran district," the statement added.

On October 25, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a US-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which took effect on October 26.

On Monday morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry accused Baku of violating the ceasefire, saying that Azerbaijan had shelled the positions of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army along the northeastern sector of the line of contact. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, in turn, said that Baku was committed to the ceasefire and accused Armenia of violating the agreement.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The parties made ceasefire agreements twice but hostilities continue.