Armenia demands ECHR take interim measures against Turkey

YEREVAN, October 4. /TASS/. Armenia’s government has turned to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) demanding interim measures be taken against Turkey over its supposed involvement in Azerbaijan’s combat operations against civilians in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Armenian government, on its behalf and on behalf of the Republic of Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) has turned to the ECHR demanding interim measures be taken in respect of Turkey, bearing in mind the fact that this country supports attacks against civilian population and civil infrastructure in Armenia and Artsakh, which constitutes a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the European Human Rights Convention," Armenia’s mission to the ECHR said on Sunday.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.