Azeri leader says Turkish F-16 fighters not taking part in Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has said Tuesday that the Turkish Air Forces’ F-16 fighters are not taking part in Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities.

Earlier, the Armenian defense ministry reported that a Turkish F-16 had downed Armenia’s Su-25 jet. The Azeri defense ministry later rejected this report.

"We do not have this information. I was recently informed that such a piece of news emerged out there. It is not proven by anything. The Turkish Armed Forces’ F-16s are not taking part in the hostilities in any way," Aliyev told the Russian TV.