Berlin police, authorities tight-lipped about Navalny’s protection

BERLIN, September 23. /TASS/. Berlin police does not disclose measures taken for certain individuals’ protection, the German capital law enforcement told TASS Wednesday.

"It is our principle not to provide such information," the police said.

Neither the Prosecutor’s Office, nor the Department of the Interior of Berlin provided any information on the matter.

Previously, the media reported that Russian blogger Alexey Navalny was released from the Charite clinic, where he received treatment after the alleged poisoning. The German authorities said earlier that security measures had been taken for Navalny’s protection during his stay in the hospital. The German Cabinet spokesperson refrained from disclosing whether this is also true after Navalny’s release.

Navalny case

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the German Foreign Office had not provided the Russian ambassador with any proof of its version of the incident.