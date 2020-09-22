Number of coronavirus cases in Canada rises by over 1,300

OTTAWA, September 22. /TASS/. The number of the infected with coronavirus in Canada surged over the past day by 1,308 to 145,418, according to the country's health ministry.

In total, 9,228 deaths have been recorded in the country, with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Earlier, Canada’s health ministry reported that over 90% of the deceased were in the age group of over 60 years. Almost 6.7 mln Canadians have been tested for coronavirus; 125,500 have recovered.

The first coronavirus case was registered in Canada on January 15. Since the beginning of September, there has been a spike in the number of the infected, and on September 17, for the first time since the end of May, more than 1,000 new cases were detected. At the beginning of the month, fewer than 300-400 cases were recorded daily. Growth in the number of the infected was seen in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada was ready for a possible second wave of the pandemic.

