Belarusian opposition members say they entered Ukraine legally

KIEV, September 8. /TASS/. Members of the Coordination Council set up by the Belarusian opposition Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov stated that they had arrived in Ukraine legally and that they are not planning to ask for political asylum yet.
"We entered Ukrainian territory in an absolutely legal manner. We had all the documents: passport, insurance, test for COVID-19 and a temporary residence permit," Rodnenkov said. He added that he and Kravtsov are members of a volunteer organization in Ukraine, which is why they got the residence permit beforehand. When asked about requesting political asylum, Rodnenkov stated that "there are no such plans so far." "We have not discussed this issue yet," Kravtsov said.
Rodnenkov and Kravtsov plan to carry on their activity in Kiev, "using all opportunities," Kravtsov said during the press conference.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian border service informed that members of the Belarusian opposition Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov had arrived on Ukrainian territory. According to Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Anton Gerashchenko, they were expelled from Belarus by force. Rodnenkov stated that the Belarusian special forces had attempted to force another opposition member Maria Kolesnikova to leave the country, however, she tore up her passport to avoid leaving. State TV channel Belarus-1 informed that she had been detained during an attempt to cross the border illegally.