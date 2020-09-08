Belarusian opposition members say they entered Ukraine legally

KIEV, September 8. /TASS/. Members of the Coordination Council set up by the Belarusian opposition Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov stated that they had arrived in Ukraine legally and that they are not planning to ask for political asylum yet.

"We entered Ukrainian territory in an absolutely legal manner. We had all the documents: passport, insurance, test for COVID-19 and a temporary residence permit," Rodnenkov said. He added that he and Kravtsov are members of a volunteer organization in Ukraine, which is why they got the residence permit beforehand. When asked about requesting political asylum, Rodnenkov stated that "there are no such plans so far." "We have not discussed this issue yet," Kravtsov said.