German ambassador to visit Russian Foreign Ministry on September 9

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr will come to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a discussion with Russian diplomats on September 9, the German Embassy in Russia informed TASS on Tuesday.

"The German ambassador will take part in a discussion at the Russian Foreign Ministry," the embassy informed.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the Russian Foreign Ministry expects the German ambassador to visit the ministry in order to discuss the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.