Russian Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador to discuss Navalnly case

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr to discuss the situation around blogger Alexei Navalny, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Tuesday.

"We expect Berlin to provide us with all the available data, including the results of lab tests conducted by the Bundeswehr as well as the ‘evidence’ that the German Foreign Ministry has. We are waiting to receive the German ambassador [in the Foreign Ministry’s building] on Smolenskaya Square," the diplomat said.