Journalists detained during protests to be released after document checks — Minsk police

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. All journalists who were covering protests in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Tuesday and were taken to a police station will be released after document checks, police spokesperson Natalya Ganusevich told TASS.

"The journalists have been delivered to the Oktyabrsky police station, their documents, including credentials, will be checked and they will all be released," she said.

As TASS reported earlier, police detained several reporters who were covering protests in Minsk. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, eight reporters were detained.

Police officers have repeatedly detained journalists covering protests in Minsk, including TASS correspondents who have the credentials. However, as a rule, the detained reporters are released after document checks.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while the runner-up, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, garnered 10.12%. Tikhanovskaya is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. Protests persist in the country.