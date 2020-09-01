Several journalists detained at demonstrations in Minsk

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. On Tuesday, Belarusian police detained several journalists who were covering protest demonstrations in Minsk, among them reporters for the portal tut.by and RIA Novosti, according to a TASS correspondent.

The journalists, who carried accreditation cards and wore special vests identifying them as mass media employees, were taken to police vans. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, eight media workers were detained, among them two staffers of the Belarusian news agency BelaPAN, two journalists from tut.by and three from Belarus’s Komsomolskaya Pravda daily.

Earlier, Belarusian police repeatedly detained journalists who were covering protest demonstrations in Minsk, including TASS correspondents (all have the accreditation of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry). As a rule journalists are taken to a nearby police station and released after ID checks.