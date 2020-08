MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. TASS press photographer Sergei Bobylev has been apprehended on Svobody Square in Minsk on Thursday evening, while he covered a rally of protesters against the outcome of the presidential elections.

Bobylev contacted TASS and disclosed that the police put him on a bus along with other apprehended journalists. According to the press photographer, he has been taken into custody for a "document check."