Lukashenko claims 'hybrid war', 'diplomatic onslaught' being waged against Belarus

"Today we are evidently experiencing, to put it bluntly, a certain stage of a hybrid war against Belarus. How else can we call it? Media outlets and the information sphere are involved in this fight, the war of antagonistic sides," he said on Thursday at a meeting in Minsk, the BelTA news agency reported.

Alexander Lukashenko believes that a "diplomatic onslaught" against his country has begun. "A diplomatic onslaught against us has started at the highest level," the news agency quoted him as saying.

Lukashenko stressed that Belarus’ neighbors not only openly declared their stance on a rerun of the presidential election in the country but also began to meddle in its domestic affairs and exert pressure on its authorities. "A diplomatic war is obvious," he said.

The Belarusian president stated that those planning to break up Belarus and to annex the Grodno Region won’t be successful. "You see those claims that if Belarus breaks apart, the Grodno Region will be absorbed by Poland. They [the West] are already openly talking about it, they see it in their dreams. They will not succeed, I know this for sure."

The head of state added that the country is currently forced to spend a lot of money in order to stabilize the situation on Western borders where some military units have been redeployed.