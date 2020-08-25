Ukraine's coronavirus cases pass 108,000

KIEV, August 25. /TASS/. As many as 1,648 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 108,415, the country's National Security and Defense Council said on Tuesday.

According to the council, the number of recoveries rose by 346 to 52,870, the death toll climbed to 2,318. There are currently 53,227 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Ukraine reported its first coronavirus case on March 3. Lockdown measures were introduced on March 17. On August 1, the country was divided into four zones where different restrictions are in effect depending on the epidemiological situation.