AFP: Malian president, prime minister arrested by rebels

PRETORIA, August 18. /TASS/. Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Ke·ta and Prime Minister Boubou Ciss· have reportedly been arrested by rebels, France Presse said on Tuesday citing the rebellion leaders.

"We can state that the president and the prime minister are in our hands," AFP cited one of the rebels. "We arrested them at their homes. Now they are being taken to the army base in Kai."