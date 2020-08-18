AFP: Malian president, prime minister arrested by rebels

PRETORIA, August 18. /TASS/. Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Ke·ta and Prime Minister Boubou Ciss· have reportedly been arrested by rebels, France Presse said on Tuesday citing the rebellion leaders.
"We can state that the president and the prime minister are in our hands," AFP cited one of the rebels. "We arrested them at their homes. Now they are being taken to the army base in Kai."
A rebellion broke out at an army base in Kati, outside capital city Bamako. The rebels arrested a number of ministers, including foreign and finance ministers, and the parliament speaker.
According to the Malijet news website, the rebels are led by Colonel Sadio Camara, former director of a military school at the Kati military base. The Malian General Staff is also reportedly controlled by the rebels, with a number of senior officers being arrested.