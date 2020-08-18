Mali rebels demand president to leave country

PRETORIA, August 18. /TASS/. The rebels in Mali claimed that the current president Ibrahim Boubakar Keita must leave the country until 14:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time), or they will storm his residence in Sebenikoro, Badama news website reported Tuesday.

The rebellion began Tuesday morning at the Kati military base, 20 kilometers from the capital city of Bamako. The military arrested the Speaker of the Parliament, as well as several ministers, including the Foreign Minister and the Minister of Finance. Some reports indicate arrests among the higher military command, including the General Staff head.

According to the Malijet website, the rebels are led by Sadio Camara, former head of a military school at Kati. Meanwhile, Mali Ministry of Defense source told Associated Press that "it’s total confusion" in the country.

"Arrests are being made of officials," the source said.