Peru records 5,547 daily coronavirus cases

BOGOTA, August 18. /TASS/. As many as 5,547 coronavirus cases were recorded in Peru in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 541,493, according to the country's Health Ministry.

"The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 541,493," the ministry said in a statement.

Peru’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to 26,481 while 370,717 patients have recovered.

Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus in mid-March. The country’s authorities later extended the state of emergency and introduced a curfew. Vizcarra announced the gradual resumption of economic activities on May 2. However, he urged the country’s people to keep complying with coronavirus precautions.