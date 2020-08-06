Over 7,700 coronavirus cases confirmed in Peru in past day

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. As many as 7,734 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Peru in the past day, bringing the overall number of such cases up to over 447,000, the country’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As of August 5, 2020, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 447,624," the ministry said.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 20,228. A total of 306,430 patients have recovered.

In mid-March, Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra declared an emergency situation and imposed a strict quarantine. Later, a curfew was imposed in the country.

In May, the authorities began to lift the coronavirus lockdowns. The president however calls on people to observe sanitary rules and be cautious.