Over 57,000 die from coronavirus in Mexico overall

MEXICO CITY, August 18. /TASS/. Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rose by 266 in the past day to 57,023, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist Jose Luis Alomia told a news conference on Monday.

On Sunday, the authorities reported that 214 patients had died from the coronavirus.

Since late February, 525,733 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country. In the past 24 hours, the doctors recorded another 3,571 cases, 877 fewer than a day earlier.

By now, Mexico’s specialists have carried out a total of 1,181,695 COVID-19 tests, of which 577,531 showed negative results. Some 359,347 patients have recovered.

According to Alomia, the coronavirus spread rate in the country continued to decline. "In the past week, more people recovered than got infected," he stressed.