Mexico’s coronavirus cases near 444,000

MEXICO CITY, August 4. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Mexico has reached 443,813, the Health Ministry’s Director of Epidemiology Jose Luis Alomia said at a press conference.

Over one million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, and 488,207 were negative.

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll has climbed to 48,012, and 295,667 patients have recovered.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 42,360 cases were recorded in the past two weeks, which indicates that the pace of the coronavirus outbreak is declining.

