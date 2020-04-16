Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico nears 6,000

MEXICO CITY, April 16. /TASS/. A total of 448 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Mexico in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 5,847, Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a press conference on Wednesday.

"A total of 5,847 cases have been confirmed," he said adding that the death toll grew by 43 in the past day and climbed to 449. Most confirmed cases (1,686) were registered in the country's capital.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Mexico on February 28. On March 30, the government declared a state of emergency in the healthcare system over the coronavirus outbreak.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.