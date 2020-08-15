US resolution to extend arms embargo on Iran fails to get enough Security Council votes

UN, August 15. /TASS/. The US resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran failed to get the required number of votes during a UN Security Council session on Friday, as the majority of members abstained.

According to Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of August 2020, two countries voted in favor of the resolution (the United States and the Dominican Republic), two were against (Russia and China).

The remaining 11 nations abstained (France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, South Africa, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Estonia).

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft announced on Wednesday that the United States had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on extending the embargo on selling conventional weapons to Iran and buying them from it, until the Security Council rules otherwise. Washington urged all the Security Council members to support this initiative.

Under the Iran nuclear deal, the restrictions on selling armaments to Iran expire on October 18. US officials have numerously stated that they will seek the embargo’s extension, despite the US pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.