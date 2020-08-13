Mass rally continues in Minsk at the site where demonstrator died during protest

MINSK, August 13./TASS/. A mass rally is underway on Pushkin Square in Minsk, where a protester died a few days ago, TASS reports from the site, estimating the number of participants at several thousand.

People stand peacefully along the roadway, now and then giving flowers to the drivers of passing by cars. No police or crack police units are seen in that part of the city. Transport flow has not been blocked.

Earlier, about 20 representatives from diplomatic missions of the European Union countries accredited in Minsk visited the site, putting flowers at the spontaneous memorial to the victim of protests in Belarus.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the vote.

After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, suggesting Lukashenko’s landslide victory, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases escalated into clashes with the police. Protests have continued since Sunday. The national Interior Ministry said about 6,000 people had been detained while dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.