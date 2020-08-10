Clashes between police, protestors resume in Beirut

BEIRUT, August 10. /TASS/. Downtown Beirut is seeing more clashes between police officers and demonstartors on Monday, Sky News Arabia TV reports.

According to the channel, protesters gathered near the parliament building and are throwing stones at the police. Law enforcement officers resorted to tear gas in retaliation.

The Lebanese capital is gripped by protests amid reports that the national government will resign. The official announcement is expected later on Monday. Demonstrators are also demanding dissolution of the national parliament.

Beirut has been seeing street protests seeking resignation of all top officials for three days running. On August 8, the clashes turned violent. The civil defense service said that 490 people were injured in one day, including 70 police officers.