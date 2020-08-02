Israeli army says it intercepted rocket launched from Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket launched by Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces said.

"One rocket was fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, it was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the statement says.

Earlier, IDF reported that air raid sirens went off in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and several districts bordering Gaza.

The previous such incident took place on July 5, when a rocket was fired from Gaza and intercepted by the Israeli air defenses. In response, Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to that, rockets were fired at Israel on June 26, June 15, May 6 and March 27. After all those incidents, the Israeli army retaliated by striking Hamas facilities.