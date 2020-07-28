Kiev ignores evidence against Poroshenko on instructions of the West, opposition says

KIEV, July 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies refuse to react to the evidence of politicians who expose former president Pyotr Poroshenko’s actions during the 2014 'Maidan,' and later, during his tenure as the head of state, at the behest of the West and incumbent president Vladimir Zelensky personally, Opposition Platform - For Life political party announced Tuesday.

Poroshenko before 'Maidan' asked Yanukovich to let him become Kiev mayor, ex-lawmaker says

"The Ukrainian law enforcement agencies simply ignore the tapes of Onishchenko and Derkach, and now the confessions of David Zhvania. […] Such silence is a deliberate policy of the Ukrainian authorities and Vladimir Zelensky in particular," the statement runs.

The party claims it is obvious that this happens "under direct instructions of the Western strategic partners of Ukraine," who were interested in the 2014 coup d’etat in the country.

Earlier, former lawmaker and associate of Poroshenko David Zhvania made a series of claims, in which he accused the former president of corruption and called him one of the organizers of the 2014 coup.

The politician disclosed that he himself, together with Pavel Klimkin, then-envoy to Germany who later became the Minister of Foreign Affairs, was involved in the handover of "5 million euro for then-senior European official through the Ukrainian embassy in Germany, in a bid to secure the EU’s support of Poroshenko’s presidential candidacy."

The former lawmaker also revealed how exactly Poroshenko and his associates, whom he called a criminal group, came to power in 2014. According to Zhvania, all of them sought to grab power for personal enrichment and used the 'Maidan' protesters as "extras." The former lawmaker claimed that Poroshenko received about $4 billion through corruption during his time in office.

The opposition party demanded that President Zelensky and all his "entourage" resigned voluntarily and that a "total reboot of power" via snap presidential and parliamentary elections took place.