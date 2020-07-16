Russian hackers target organizations developing COVID-19 vaccines: UK security officials

"Throughout 2020, APT29 [hacking group] has targeted various organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, highly likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines," NCSC said in a document released on Thursday .

LONDON, July 16./TASS. The UK National Cyber Security Center maintains that Russian cyber actors are making attempts to steal information relating to the development of vaccines to fight the novel coronavirus.

"The NCSC assesses that APT29, also named "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear" almost certainly operate as part of Russian intelligence services, the report said. "APT29’s campaign of malicious activity is ongoing, predominantly against government, diplomatic, think-tank, healthcare and energy targets to steal valuable intellectual property, it said.

"APT29 is likely to continue to target organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine research and development," it warned, urging them to take active active measures to detect the activity.

"The group uses a variety of tools and techniques, including spear-phishing and custom malware known as "WellMess" and "WellMail," NCSC said.

Reaction from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office

In comments on the report, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called ‘unacceptable’ the alleged activity of Russian intelligence services.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," the foreign secretary said.

"The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account," he pledged. "While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health," Raab said.