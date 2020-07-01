Russia, Iran, Turkey welcome plans to hold meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow, Tehran and Ankara welcome plans to hold the third meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in August, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said in a joint statement following a video conference on Wednesday.

They "reaffirmed their conviction that there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and that it could only be resolved through the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254." Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan "emphasized in this regard the important role of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, created as a result of the decisive contribution of the Astana guarantors and the implementation of the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi."

According to the statement, the three presidents "welcomed the agreement to hold the third meeting of the Constitutional Committee in August 2020 and reaffirmed the readiness to support its work through continuous interaction with its members and the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective work."

The Constitutional Committee held its first meeting in Geneva in October 2019.