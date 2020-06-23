Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president Atambayev sentenced to 11 years and 2 months in prison

Atambayev, who has been denying all the charges against him as politically motivated, was found guilty of corruption, his attorney revealed

BISHKEK, June 23. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev has been convicted to 11 years and two months behind bars, his attorney Sergei Slesarev told TASS on Tuesday. "Bishkek’s Pervomaisky District Court has found Atambayev guilty and sentenced him to 11 years and two months in prison," he said, adding that the court also ruled to confiscate his property.

According to the attorney, Atambayev’s defense will challenge this sentence with a higher instance court. Atambayev, who has been denying all the charges against him as politically motivated, was found guilty of corruption. According to the court, Atambayev was behind illegal release from prison of a crime boss Aziz Batukayev back in 2013.

