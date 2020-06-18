Russia sees UK ready to improve relations, says ambassador

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is seeing some signals from the UK showing that it is ready to improve bilateral relations, and Moscow is ready for this, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Thursday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We are ready to turn the page and to begin recovering our relations. We note a certain evolution in the UK. There are signals that some progress can be made. So far, these signals have not led to any serious action, I will be honest," the diplomat said.

The diplomat explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit might be among the factors stalling the recovery of relations between Moscow and London.

"However, we begin dialogue and contacts, and not just phone calls between leaders. Phone calls between foreign ministry’s top officials have also begun. For example, yesterday, [Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister] Vladimir Gennadyevich Titov spoke with the [UK] deputy foreign secretary for almost an hour. I have had contacts as well. So we are laying the ground for it, and we are waiting until this period of sitting around is over so we can begin some practical action," Kelin added.