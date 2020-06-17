India’s PM plans to attend BRICS, SCO summits in Russia

NEW DELHI, June 17. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend the summits of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) due to be held in Russia in 2020, Russia’s Ambassador Nikolai Kudashev told Russian reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Narendra Modi voiced readiness to take part in the summits of BRICS and SCO, which had been scheduled for July 21-23, 2020 in St. Petersburg, but were later postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic," Kudashev said.

The ambassador recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been scheduled to visit India this year.

"The fall season is being worked out for President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India," he said.

"The density of highest-level contacts between Russia and India will be higher than ever this year," he added.