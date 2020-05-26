COVID-19 case count in Brazil approaches 375,000

In these 24 hours, 807 fatalities were registered, bringing the total death count to 23,473.

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 11,687 new coronavirus cases were registered in Brazil, bringing the total case count to 374,898, according to official statistics published Monday night.

The hotbed of the infection in the country is Sao Paolo state and its eponymous capital, whose agglomeration accommodates over 21 million people. The region reports over 83,600 infected ad over 6,200 dead. It is followed by Rio de Janeiro (39,298 cases, 4,105 fatalities) and Seara (36,185 cases and 2,493 fatalities) states.

Brazil has the second highest number of cases in the world, following the US. According to the Seara state authorities, the first patient with coronavirus symptoms sought medical aid as early as January 1.

The national Health Ministry speculated earlier that the situation may stabilize by July, and the infection may enter a downward slope in September.